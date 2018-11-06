Man Gets 15 Years For '97 Double Homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing two people in 1997 in Kansas City. Ralston Wellington was on the run for about six years before he

was arrested in England. He stopped fighting extradition and agreed to return to the United States last year.

The Kansas City Star reported that Wellington was sentenced after pleading guilty this past week in

Jackson County Circuit Court to two counts of voluntary manslaughter for the shooting deaths of John E. Bonner and LaKesha LaMaster. He also pleaded guilty to assault for wounding another

person.

Court documents say LaMaster and Bonner were innocent victims when gunmen forced their way into a Kansas City house, allegedly looking for someone who had stolen $70,000 from a drug house. A co-defendant is serving a 12-year sentence.