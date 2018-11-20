Man Gets 20 Years for Assaulting ATF Officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling crack cocaine and assaulting an undercover federal officer.

The sentence for 21-year-old James Edward Jones was handed down Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in September.

The incident occurred in April. Two other men involved in the case were sentenced in October - 23-year-old Frederick Crayton got a 14-year sentence for gun crimes and assault charges, and his 24-year-old brother, Dwayne, received a sentence of nearly three years for selling crack cocaine to the undercover officer.

Federal authorities say a struggle with the undercover officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives occurred as Jones and Frederick Crayton were trying to sell guns to the officer and two confidential informants.