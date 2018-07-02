Man Gets 20 Years in Prison in 1999 Killing

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a murder that happened more than 14 years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Willie McNeil was sentenced Monday after a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The crime happened May 24, 1999, when 47-year-old Mark Raiffie was beaten and shot at the family business he ran, Raiffie Vending Co.

The case went cold until a tipster called police with information and McNeil was charged with first-degree murder in 2011. As part of the plea deal, the charge was reduced to second-degree murder.