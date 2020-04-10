Man Gets 28 Years for Drug-Related Killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison for leadership in a drug conspiracy that involved luring a Texas man to St. Louis and killing him.

The sentence for 26-year-old Andreus O'Bryant was handed down Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He is the third defendant sentenced in connection with the 2011 shooting death of 28-year-old Jamie Benson of Houston. O'Bryant pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges in August.

Authorities say O'Bryant recruited others to lure Benson to St. Louis to sell more than 500 grams of cocaine. When Benson arrived, he was robbed of the drugs and shot to death. Police found his body in an alley.

O'Bryant fled Missouri after learning of an indictment against him, and eluded capture for about a year.