Man gets 3 life terms for sex crimes with children

FARMINGTON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to three terms of life in prison plus 15 years for sex crimes involving children.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 54-year-old Joseph Troy Wilson, formerly of Farmington, was sentenced last week after a judge denied his request for a new trial. Wilson was found guilty of sodomy and child molestation charges in December.

Authorities say Wilson had sexual contact with four children between 2000 and 2005. He denied the allegations.