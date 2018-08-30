Man gets 30 years for deadly St. Louis bar shooting

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting he fatally shot a bouncer at a St. Louis County bar in 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cxjqqs ) reports 35-year-old Jamal Martin pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He was scheduled to go on trial later this week on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Martin admitted that he shot 30-year-old Herbert Burnett in November 2014 at Knockouts Bar & Grill after Burnett had ordered Martin to leave the business.