Man Gets 30 Years for Killing Daughter's Boyfriend

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Louis-area man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 50-year-old David Fugate of Cedar Hill in Jefferson County was sentenced Tuesday in the 2010 killing of 22-year-old Michael Crutchfield.



Fugate testified that the shooting was in self-defense after Crutchfield pinned him to the ground. But prosecutors said Crutchfield was shot several times in the back.



The shooting allegedly happened soon after Fugate's 16-year-old daughter told him Crutchfield had beaten her.