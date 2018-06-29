Man gets 30 years for role in Kansas heist with toddler in SUV

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)- A man who admitted helping rob a Kansas bank before leading police on a chase with a toddler in the getaway car has been ordered to spend three decades in federal prison.

Forty-year-old Gary Jordan, sentenced Tuesday, pleaded guilty in July to bank robbery and gun charges.

A co-defendant, 18-year-old Jacob L. Smith also has pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons felonies. He's to be sentenced next month.

Authorities say Jordan and Smith held up the Stilwell bank in March, then fled into Missouri with law enforcers in pursuit. Smith was accused of firing shots during the chase and Jordan of trying to carjack another vehicle after the wreck.

The toddler of defendant Danille Morris wasn't hurt. morris awaits sentencing.

All of the defendants are from Kansas City, Kansas.