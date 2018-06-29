Man Gets 4 Years in Prison in Dog Torture Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis man who tortured and killed dogs in the vacant home dubbed the "House of Horrors" has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A source reports that 31-year-old Darick Stallworth was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty last month to killing five pit bulls. Members of the rescue group Stray Rescue found the decomposing bodies of the animals in May.

Stallworth's attorney sought leniency, asking for probation because he has no criminal past and an IQ of 54.