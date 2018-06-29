Man Gets 5 Years in Prison for Double Fatal Crash

HILLSBORO (AP) - An eastern Missouri man who prosecutors say smoked synthetic marijuana for hours before running a red light and killing two people has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Keith Buehler, of Ste. Genevieve, was sentenced Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter and possessing synthetic drugs.

Prosecutors say Buehler was driving between 81 and 90 mph in June 2012 when he ran the light and hit a car carrying 75-year-old Raymond McLean and his wife, 70-year-old Carolyn McClean, of Festus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the McCleans' children asked the judge to give Buehler the maximum possible sentence of 14 years.

Court records indicate Buehler was involved in four traffic accidents in little more than a year, one before the fatal wreck and two after it.