Man gets 6 years for break-in, looting in Ferguson unrest

CLAYTON - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to six years in prison for breaking into and looting a Ferguson store during unrest that followed the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Andrew Henry pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary. A spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch says the sentence was enhanced because Henry was a persistent offender. He was on parole for several other felony convictions at the time of the crime.

Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed during a confrontation with a white Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. The shooting led to protests that included looting of several stores.

Henry admitted breaking into a Footlocker store on Aug. 11, 2014.