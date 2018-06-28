Man Gets 60 Years for Breaking Into Wrong Home

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man convicted of breaking into the wrong house and robbing a man and his two young daughters has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The Greene County Prosecutor's office says 25-year-old Ramone Hicks and two other people thought they would find drugs in the house when they broke in in September 2010. Prosecutors said even after realizing they had the wrong house, the trio terrorized three victims before stealing a wallet, cellphone and household items.

No one was injured.

Hicks was sentenced Thursday for robbery, armed criminal action and burglary.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Hicks had six previous felony convictions and had been on parole only two months when he committed the crime.

The two other defendants were sentenced to 15- and 20-year sentences.