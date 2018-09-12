Man Gets 7 Years for Stealing from Rams Coach

CLAYTON, Mo. - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing sports memorabilia and electronics from an assistant coach for the St. Louis Rams, along with other crimes.

KSDK-TV reports that 25-year-old James Bright of Fenton also pleaded guilty in two other criminal cases at a hearing Tuesday.

Bright and an accomplice were accused of breaking into the Kirkwood home of Rams tight ends coach Rob Boras on New Year's Eve. The theft included NCAA rings and a gold NFL championship ring, along with a TV, a game system and other electronics.

Bright also admitted to burglary and stealing at two other properties.

The second suspect, 27-year-old Jeffrey Medcalf, is expected in court next month to enter a plea.