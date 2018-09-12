Man Gets 8 Years in Prison for Elsberry Fires

ST. LOUIS - A 32-year-old eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for arson fires at four buildings.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Roy William Gunn set fire to the buildings in Elsberry during a three-month period in 2011. The buildings included two city-owned structures, a convenience store and a tax service office.

The Elsberry man pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced Wednesday.

Investigators originally said Gunn was responsible for setting seven fires, causing damage of about $500,000.