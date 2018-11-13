Man Gets Four-Year Sentence for Puppy Torture

AP-MO--Puppy Abuse Man gets four-year sentence for puppy torture KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing a puppy has been sentenced to four years in prison. Thirty-year-old Antonio Whitley was accused of kicking, punching and throwing a neighbor's golden retriever September first. According to a probable cause statement, Whitley was injured and taken to the hospital after the incident. The dog died. Whitley's public defender did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-03-05 1726EDT