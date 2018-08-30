Man gets life in prison for fatal meth lab fire

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A 31-year-old southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for a meth-related fire that killed two young children.

The state attorney general's office said that Joshua L. Maynard, of Centerville, was sentenced Monday in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. The case was moved there from Reynolds County, where the December 2012 fire destroyed a home in Bunker.

Investigators said several children were sleeping in the home while Maynard and two others were trying to manufacture methamphetamine.

The fire killed 3-month-old James Piatt and 2-year-old Floyd Belfield Jr.

A jury convicted Maynard in October of arson, attempting to make meth and two counts of second-degree murder.