Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Officer

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The man convicted of killing a University City police officer on Halloween night 2008 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

KMOX Radio reports that Todd Shepard was sentenced Wednesday in the killing of police Sgt. Michael King. Shepard made no apologies during the hearing in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Shepard was convicted of first-degree murder last month.

Shepard is already serving a 23-year sentence in federal prison for drug dealing. He will begin his sentence for killing King after the federal sentence is complete.