Man gets life in prison in fatal Kansas City home invasion

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, March 05 2016 Mar 5, 2016 Saturday, March 05, 2016 4:36:00 AM CST March 05, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2011 home invasion that left one man dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Garron T. Briggs was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder.

Court records say a woman was returning to her home in August 2011 around 1 a.m. when three men, including Briggs, approached her. Prosecutors say the men forced the woman to unlock the home's front door, and Briggs forced her to lie on the living room floor while the other two men went into a bedroom to look for something.

Court records say the men questioned the woman's boyfriend, Edward Ewing, about what they were looking for before he was fatally shot. The woman was shot, but survived.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia will open the city's first outdoor pool Friday
Columbia will open the city's first outdoor pool Friday
COLUMBIA – The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will reopen Friday. Due to limited staff, it is the only outdoor city... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 3:30:00 AM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Court documents reveal details in burglary of Columbia couple's home
UPDATE: Court documents reveal details in burglary of Columbia couple's home
COLUMBIA — Court documents reveal the two suspects involved in a burglary Wednesday night on Columbia's southwest side broke into... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:26:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

MU Health Care experienced data breach, some social security numbers compromised
MU Health Care experienced data breach, some social security numbers compromised
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - MU Health Care experienced a data breach last fall involving patient information, it announced Thursday in... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:57:37 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

90-year-old man accidentally reverses into Jefferson City intersection
90-year-old man accidentally reverses into Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY - A 90-year-old man accidentally reversed through an intersection on Missouri Boulevard and sustained minor injuries. Around... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:51:37 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Officials urge caution when Missouri virus order lifts
Officials urge caution when Missouri virus order lifts
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is lauding the upcoming end to statewide social distancing orders as coronavirus cases... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:42:49 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Second COVID-19 case tied to Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day weekend parties
Second COVID-19 case tied to Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day weekend parties
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Health officials in suburban Kansas City have linked a new coronavirus case to Memorial Day weekend... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:39:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Got milk? Volunteers distribute free gallons
Got milk? Volunteers distribute free gallons
JEFFERSON CITY – Gallons of milks passed through the hands of volunteers to people in mid-Missouri on Thursday. United... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Business is coming back to the Lake of the Ozarks
Business is coming back to the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Businesses are seeing things pick back up at the lake. “I actually think the... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Habitat for Humanity home relocated on Jackson Street
Habitat for Humanity home relocated on Jackson Street
JEFFERSON CITY –A Jefferson City house is getting a new home Wednesday. The house, which was built for a... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 2:08:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Missouri to reopen June 16, Parson said
Missouri to reopen June 16, Parson said
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is set to fully re-open June 16, Governor Mike Parson announced during Thursday's news conference. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 1:49:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Boost your mental and physical health during the pandemic by volunteering virtually
Boost your mental and physical health during the pandemic by volunteering virtually
(CNN) -- Are you looking for a mental and physical boost during the pandemic? Try volunteering. Adults over 50... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

MU Health to close Wyatt House, makes deal with local hotels
MU Health to close Wyatt House, makes deal with local hotels
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced it will close a guest house set aside for families of patients at Ellis... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 10:37:00 AM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Fire in the Sky modified to just firework display this year
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Fire in the Sky modified to just firework display this year
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:29:00 AM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
WASHINGTON (AP) - About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:23:46 AM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

Statues of Christopher Columbus are being dismounted across the country
Statues of Christopher Columbus are being dismounted across the country
(CNN) - As racial reckoning occurs across the country following the death of George Floyd, many Confederate statues -- which... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:53:43 AM CDT June 11, 2020 in News

One suspect dead after home invasion leads to shots fired
One suspect dead after home invasion leads to shots fired
COLUMBIA - One suspect is dead and another is being treated for a gunshot wound after a home invasion in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:36:00 AM CDT June 11, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Citizens Review Police Board listens to community concerns about police dept
UPDATE: Citizens Review Police Board listens to community concerns about police dept
COLUMBIA — The Citizens Police Review Board, CPRB, held its first meeting on Wednesday since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9am 73°
10am 77°
11am 81°
12pm 83°