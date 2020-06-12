Man gets life in prison in fatal Kansas City home invasion
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2011 home invasion that left one man dead.
The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Garron T. Briggs was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder.
Court records say a woman was returning to her home in August 2011 around 1 a.m. when three men, including Briggs, approached her. Prosecutors say the men forced the woman to unlock the home's front door, and Briggs forced her to lie on the living room floor while the other two men went into a bedroom to look for something.
Court records say the men questioned the woman's boyfriend, Edward Ewing, about what they were looking for before he was fatally shot. The woman was shot, but survived.
