Man gets life in prison in Jefferson City death

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A St. Louis man was sentenced to life in prison for a shooting death in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports Calvin Huston was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder for the death in December 2012 of 41-year-old Andre Hudson. He also was given 15-year sentences for attempted first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Hudson was killed in a parking lot in Jefferson City. Prosecutors allege the 37-year-old Hutson and another man set up a drug deal with Hudson with the intention of robbing him instead. Defense attorneys argued Hutson shot in self-defense after Hudson started shooting.

Huston's co-defendant, Justin Beasley of Jefferson City, is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the death.