Man gets life term for 2015 St. Louis shooting death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2015 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Arthur Bolton was sentenced Friday in St. Louis, where he was convicted in November of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jurors concluded that Bolton shot and killed 19-year-old Kenny Burgett in January 2015. Prosecutors say Bolton went to his ex-girlfriend's apartment and challenged Burgett to a fist fight, and that Bolton shot Burgett when the two men went outside.