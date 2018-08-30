Man gets more than 12 years in prison for synthetic drugs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for conspiring to make and sell synthetic drugs.

Richard Gross of Winfield pleaded guilty to four federal charges in April. He was sentenced Thursday.

Gross supplied the drugs to his mother, Pamela Tabatt, who operated the South 94 Bait, Tackle and Smoke Shop in Weldon Spring and the Smoke Sensations Nights of Rave store in St. Louis County. The drugs were sold at those stores, packaged as "bath salts" or "incense."

Tabatt was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison last month. Another co-defendant, Paul Berra Jr., was sentenced in May to nearly three years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the defendants agreed to forfeit assets and property worth more than $6.5 million.