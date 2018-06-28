Man gets out of car on busy interstate, collapses and dies

TOWN AND COUNTRY (AP) — A man is dead after getting out of his car on Interstate 40 in St. Louis County and collapsing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a car stopped on westbound I-64 in Town and Country about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver got out and died of an undisclosed medical condition. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the death was not the result of a traffic crash.

The man's name has not been disclosed.