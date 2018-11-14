Man Gets Parole for Hit-and-Run Involvement

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Timothy Inman of Webster Groves was found guilty of tampering with evidence. His sentence was announced today. The accident happened on McCausland Avenue when 19-year-old Jene Inman struck and killed 82-year-old Eunice Felder and injured Felder's husband. Felder and her husband were crossing the street to join relatives for a holiday meal. Jene Inman pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident as well as tampering with evidence last November. She was placed on probation for three years.