Man Gets Prison for Attack Posted on Facebook

CLAYTON - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for an attack that he posted on Facebook.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Walter Worthan was sentenced last week for the sexual-humiliation attack that was recorded on cell phone cameras, then posted. A jury convicted Worthan in May of two counts each of felonious restraint and sexual exploitation of a minor, along with misdemeanor assault.

Three other co-defendants are awaiting trial. Police say the men beat two teens and sexually humiliated them over several hours in October 2011 at Worthan's home in Northwoods.