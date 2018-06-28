Man Gets Second Chance In Trial

COLUMBIA (AP) - A former Columbia police officer convicted of killing a University of Missouri student with whom he had an affair is one step closer to a new trial. The Missouri Supreme Court yesterday rejected a request by state prosecutors to review an April appeals court decision to overturn the conviction of Steven Rios. The married officer was convicted of first-degree murder in May 2005 in the throat-slashing death of Jesse Valencia. The two had a sexual relationship soon after Rios arrested Valencia following complaints about a loud party. A state appeals court found the trial court erred in allowing the admission of two hearsay statements that offered possible motives for the crime. Rios was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He'll remain in custody but now faces a new trial.