Man gets two life sentences for murder

COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for a double murder in 2015, according to court documents.

Darious Lucas received four sentences, including two lifetime sentences without parole for the September 2015 murders of James Richardson of Columbia and Kenneth Long of Mexico.

Authorities found the bodies of the two men in an abandoned trailer park outside of Columbia’s city limits.

Lucas wrote rap lyrics shortly after he was arrested on drug charges in October 2015. The lyrics detailed a murder of two men, named the same type of bullets that were used on Richardson and Long and described shooting people in the back of the head, the same places Richardson and Long were shot.

These details in the lyrics were information that only the killer would know, according to the prosecutor.