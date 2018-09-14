Man given 7 consecutive life sentences in child rape case

By: The Associated Press

OZARK (AP) — A judge sentenced a 55-year-old southwest Missouri man to seven consecutive life sentences for the repeated sexual assault of a young girl.

Christian County Judge Jennifer Growcock on Wednesday sentenced Doyle Hitchcock, of Ozark, who was convicted in June of 13 counts of forcible rape and sodomy.

Investigators say the sexual abuse started when the victim was younger than 12.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Hitchcock's attorney had asked for a minimum 40-year-sentence.

Hitchcock indicated Wednesday he plans to appeal.