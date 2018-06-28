Man guilty in road rage slaying of Kansas City area mother

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal road rage killing of a Kansas City area mother after she stopped for groceries.

Forty-year-old Christopher Taylor was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2016 death of 22-year-old Whitney Gray, of Independence.

Gray was driving a minivan with a 16-year-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old inside when Taylor began following her closely and nearly caused an accident while trying to pass her in Independence. At a light, a liquid was thrown from the passenger side of Gray's van onto Taylor's sport utility vehicle, and then a loud "pop" was heard. Gray died at the scene. Not one else was hurt.

Taylor was later arrested in Box Elder, South Dakota. Sentencing is set for Aug. 24.