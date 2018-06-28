Man hit and killed by vehicle near St. Joseph

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a St. Joseph man died after being hit by a vehicle as he walked across a bridge near St. Joseph.

The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

A passing motorist found the body of 36-year-old William Dau early Tuesday on the Platte River Bridge over U.S. Highway 36 about two miles east of St. Joseph. Patrol Sgt. Jacob Angle says Dau was walking along the bridge in a construction zone when he was struck.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Angle says preliminary autopsy reports indicate Dau died from extensive trauma and injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Angle says the investigation continues but nothing currently suggests foul play.