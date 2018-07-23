Man hit by truck dies after standing in roadway
LAKE ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 88-year-old man died Monday after a truck hit him while he was standing in the road.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Wendell Coker of Lake St. Louis was standing on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:25 a.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck. The 44-year-old driver was not injured.
Coker was taken to a hospital and died about two hours later. It wasn't clear why he was in the roadway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating as of Monday morning.
