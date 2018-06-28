Man Hit Crossing I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck while trying to walk across Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the man was crossing the interstate about 9:30 a.m. Monday when he was struck in the eastbound lanes. Police say the driver of the vehicle was not at fault.

The victim's name and details about why he was on the interstate have not been released.