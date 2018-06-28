Man holds woman hostage in St. Joseph motel room

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities say 44-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested after shooting a woman, holding her hostage in a motel room and engaging in a standoff with police.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the incident happened at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. According to St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally, the standoff began at 8:30 a.m. when the suspect forced the woman, who had been shot, inside the room.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and an 11-hour standoff began. Police say the suspect fired shots at officers, but they did not return fire.

The suspect was eventually arrested, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.