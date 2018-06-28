Man hopes to help others after he survives jumping off Golden Gate Bridge

COLUMBIA - It's a topic that many people shy away from, but one man came to Columbia to talk about suicide.

Kevin Hines attempted to kill himself by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 and survived. Hines spoke at Stephens College on Monday as part of an event held by Burrell Health and Boone County Children's fund.

"I live with bipolar disorder," Hines said. "In the year 2000 because of that disease, I attempted to take my life off the Golden Gate Bridge and die by suicide because I was in a lot of pain."

Hines said he is lucky to be alive.

"I survived that fall, which only one percent of the people who jump, in the eighty years the bridge, survive," Hines said.

Hines said he has learned to manage the bipolar disorder.

"I'm able to educate myself of the nature of bipolar disorder and all of it's proven and reputable forms of treatment," he said.

The director of children's services at Burrell Health, Rachel Jones, said the group wanted to bring suicide prevention to Columbia and some of the smaller towns.

The event was open to middle school students, high school students and adults.

Jones said suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-24. She said there are several warning signs.

"If someone says they are thinking about suicide, posts on online and social media, depression, someone looking for weapons as a way to hurt themselves, that a person has tried to hurt themselves, and a change in appearance," Jones said.

The National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.