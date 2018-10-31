Man hospitalized after crash in Callaway County

22 hours 25 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 Tuesday, October 30, 2018 5:31:00 AM CDT October 30, 2018 in News
By: Margueite Seaton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Authorities said a 20-year-old male suffered serious injuries Monday night from a crash on Highway 63.
A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated the vehicle overturned on the left side of the road and collided with the cable median barrier near the Katy Trail overpass.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m.

