Man hospitalized after crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY – Authorities said a 20-year-old male suffered serious injuries Monday night from a crash on Highway 63.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated the vehicle overturned on the left side of the road and collided with the cable median barrier near the Katy Trail overpass.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m.