Man Hospitalized After Standoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say a man is hospitalized with severe injuries after a standoff with police ended when he shot himself.

Police St. Eric Reece says officers were called to home Sunday evening when a woman reported her husband was suicidal and had fired a shot in the house.

The Springfield News-Leader reports police negotiated with the man over the phone, but the suspect began shooting inside the house and then fired at officers.

The standoff ended after about three hours when the man shot himself and came out of the house. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.