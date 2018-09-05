Man Hospitalized After Truck Hit by Train

WINFIELD - Eastern Missouri authorities are investigating after a freight train struck a pickup truck.



The accident happened Wednesday evening in Winfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Gary Nelsen of Elsberry was trying to cross the tracks when the truck was struck by the train.



Nelsen was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital. Details about his condition were not immediately available.



The patrol says the crossing was marked with activated lights and bells.