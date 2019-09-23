Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night.
Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old from Jefferson City, walked into traffic along the 1800 block of Southwest Blvd.
A 16-year-old man, also from Jefferson City, hit Pfenenger while driving a GMC Sierra.
An ambulance took Pfenenger to an area hospital, and then he was taken to a Columbia hospital in a helicopter.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is chasing history. The boy's team has won four straight state titles, the... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County left diesel fuel on the roadway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two homicides over the weekend have brought the total number of homicide deaths in Columbia up to 10... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping related death Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating two homicides after a shots fired call at the 2100 block of McKee Street... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department tweeted Saturday evening that due to weather, the 42nd annual Mid-Missouri Heritage... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop family, friends and members of the Central Missouri chapter of Parents of Murdered Children... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department sent out a crime notification to students about a burglary Friday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused dangerously slick road conditions on the entrance ramp to Highway 63 from Paris Road... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer died early Saturday morning in an off-campus accident. Meyer, 21, was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials are reminding drivers about the importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week,... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested seven people in connection to a drug bust on Thursday, according to a news release.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
in