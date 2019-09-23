Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night.

Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old from Jefferson City, walked into traffic along the 1800 block of Southwest Blvd.

A 16-year-old man, also from Jefferson City, hit Pfenenger while driving a GMC Sierra.

An ambulance took Pfenenger to an area hospital, and then he was taken to a Columbia hospital in a helicopter.