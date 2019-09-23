Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City

8 hours 31 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 11:36:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in News
By: Monica Dunn, KOMU 8 News Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. 

Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old from Jefferson City, walked into traffic along the 1800 block of Southwest Blvd.

A 16-year-old man, also from Jefferson City, hit Pfenenger while driving a GMC Sierra.

An ambulance took Pfenenger to an area hospital, and then he was taken to a Columbia hospital in a helicopter. 

More News

Grid
List

Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City
Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 11:36:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge tennis program pursues Hall of Fame induction
Rock Bridge tennis program pursues Hall of Fame induction
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is chasing history. The boy's team has won four straight state titles, the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 10:58:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in News

Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70
Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County left diesel fuel on the roadway... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 10:17:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in News

Columbia police call on community after weekend homicide deaths
Columbia police call on community after weekend homicide deaths
COLUMBIA - Two homicides over the weekend have brought the total number of homicide deaths in Columbia up to 10... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in News

Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping related death Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. ... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in Continuous News

Columbia Police investigating two homicides in East Columbia
Columbia Police investigating two homicides in East Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating two homicides after a shots fired call at the 2100 block of McKee Street... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 11:49:00 AM CDT September 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Annual mid-Missouri Heritage Festival cancelled Sunday
UPDATE: Annual mid-Missouri Heritage Festival cancelled Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department tweeted Saturday evening that due to weather, the 42nd annual Mid-Missouri Heritage... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop family, friends and members of the Central Missouri chapter of Parents of Murdered Children... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 6:52:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

MU police report burglary at fraternity house
MU police report burglary at fraternity house
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department sent out a crime notification to students about a burglary Friday night.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 6:17:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp
Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused dangerously slick road conditions on the entrance ramp to Highway 63 from Paris Road... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Columbia College volleyball player dies in off-campus accident
Columbia College volleyball player dies in off-campus accident
COLUMBIA — Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer died early Saturday morning in an off-campus accident. Meyer, 21, was... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Jefferson City firefighters offer free car seat safety checks
Jefferson City firefighters offer free car seat safety checks
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials are reminding drivers about the importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:00:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

7 arrested in Miller County drug bust
7 arrested in Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested seven people in connection to a drug bust on Thursday, according to a news release.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:52:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:43:00 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 10:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:34:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 61°
10am 65°
11am 68°
12pm 71°