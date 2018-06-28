Man in Airport Bomb Scare Has Detention Hearing

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An FBI agent says a Pennsylvania man accused of trying to take a fake bomb through security at Kansas City International Airport bought his ticket less than two hours before his flight's planned departure, and he paid with cash.

An attorney for 47-year-old Anthony Falco says her client bought the ticket at the last minute after his car broke down and he decided to return to the East Coast. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Hays was expected to rule later Thursday whether there is enough evidence to hold Falco on two charges related to an incident Sunday at the airport.

Much of the airport's Terminal B was closed for several hours on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks after screeners saw suspicious items in Falco's carry-on baggage.

