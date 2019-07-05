Man in Critical Condition Following Overnight Stabbing on Rangeline
COLUMBIA - A man is in critical condition following an overnight stabbing on Rangline. Columbia Police officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Colonial Village Trailer court at 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
Their investigation revealed two white males got into a fight and one was stabbed during the course of the altercation. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.
The second man, 38, was detained at the scene for questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.
We will bring you updates as they become available.
