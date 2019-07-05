Man in Critical Condition Following Overnight Stabbing on Rangeline

COLUMBIA - A man is in critical condition following an overnight stabbing on Rangline. Columbia Police officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Colonial Village Trailer court at 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Their investigation revealed two white males got into a fight and one was stabbed during the course of the altercation. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The second man, 38, was detained at the scene for questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.

