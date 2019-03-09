Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat

COLUMBIA — A man assaulted two people and attempted to assault another with a baseball bat Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said they received a call at 12:43 p.m. that a woman was assaulted at the intersection of North Garth Avenue and Lynn Street.

While officers were speaking with the victim, they received a call of another assault with a baseball bat at Wabash Bus Station. The suspect at Wabash matched the description of the initial suspect, police said.

The suspect chased and tried to assault another person on Walnut St near the Boone County Courthouse, police said, but he was stopped by Court Marshals.

The female victim sustained minor injuries. The male victim has serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The last victim was uninjured.

The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.