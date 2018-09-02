Man in Custody after Fleeing to "Ingest Narcotics" in the Woods

COLUMBIA - A joint effort by the Columbia Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department took a 49-year-old Columbia man into custody after a car and foot chase.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a Columbia police officer tried to stop a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix for speeding, but the vehicle fled northbound on U.S. Highway 63 near Prathersville Road.

Around 4 p.m., Boone county deputies found the Pontiac parked on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 63, between Peabody Road and Hinton Road. The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the driver, Robert E. Coats Jr., abandoned the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.

The sheriff's department said that when it found Coats in the woods, it appeared that he was ingesting narcotics. The deputies said he failed to comply with their directions, so he was tasered and taken into custody.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it found packaged marijuana that was prepared to sell, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and packaging material.

Coats is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The sheriff's department said the bond has not been set yet and gave KOMU 8 News a mugshot from 2011.