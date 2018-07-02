Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

FULTON - Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed to KOMU that a man is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Fulton.

Mitchell Atterberry is currently being held in Callaway County Jail after starting a high-speed chase at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Atterberry got out of his vehicle west of Fulton on county road 305 before being taken into custody.