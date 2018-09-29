Man in custody after Moberly police chase

MOBERLY - Police pursued a man through rural Randolph County near Route EE and County Road 2375 after he failed to pull over his vehicle for a traffic stop.

Driver Cody L. Kitchen, 27, crashed his car into a ditch on County Road 2375. He ran away, and after a short chase, was taken into custody.

Kitchen was wanted on a felony state of Missouri parole absconder warrant. Additional charges are still pending.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted Moberly police.