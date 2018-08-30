Man in custody after police chase

HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County Sherrif's deputies took a New Bloomfield man into custody Friday after chasing him through various Holts Summit roadways.

The deputies spotted Andrew Richards near Highway 54. They knew that Richards was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and first degree property damage.

When the deputies tried to arrest Richards, he took off, and a pursuit began.

Richards got out of his car on County Road 4031 near Highway 94, and tried getting away on foot. The deputies eventually caught Richards and brought him to the Callaway County jail.

In addition to the two charges he was already wanted for, Richards is now being held for felony resisting arrest, possesion of meth, driving while revoked, and multiple traffic violations.

Richard is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.