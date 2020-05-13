Man in custody after police standoff in southeast Missouri
SCOTT CITY (AP) — A man was taken into custody, and a woman and child are safe, after a police standoff in the southeast Missouri town of Scott City.
KFVS-TV reported that officers were called before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a home, where they found a man with a gun barricaded inside with three other people.
A woman and child were rescued from the home but the third person stayed inside until the suspect surrendered a short time later, without incident. The suspect is being held at the Scott City jail. His name has not been released, and charges have not been filed.
Police say the standoff was likely the result of a domestic issue.
