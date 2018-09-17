Man in Custody After Son with Autism Wanders Off

FULTON - Fulton police took a man into custody after finding his son in a store by himself Friday.

At 3:54 a.m., Fulton police responded to Fastland on Amerihost Drive because a 5-year-old boy with autism wandered into the store without an adult.

Officers identified the boy through previous contact with him and they say they knew his parents, Blain and Hollie Johnson. Officers found the Johnsons asleep at Westwood Motel and determined the boy left some time after midnight. Police say he crossed US Highway 54 to reach Fastlane.

Police took Blain Johnson into custody for Violation of a Full Order of Protection 2nd Offense and transported him to the Callaway County Jail. Johnson is held on $4500.00.

Police contacted the Division of Family Services along with Juvenile Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time and criminal charges are pending.