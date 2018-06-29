Man in custody day after teacher shot near Missouri school

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — A man has been taken into custody in a wooded area near a suburban St. Louis high school, a day after a teacher was shot by an apparent stranger on a nearby trail.

St. Charles County police confirmed Thursday that a "person of interest" is in custody.

A 36-year-old male teacher from Francis Howell High School was jogging on a conservation area trail after school Wednesday when he crossed paths with a man who fired shots with a handgun. The teacher was struck once in the back.

A passer-by found the teacher and drove him to the school. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Police in the air spotted a tent in the woods Thursday, prompting a school lockdown. The man was taken into custody soon thereafter.