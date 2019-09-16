Man in custody for Jefferson City shots fired incident

JEFFERSON CITY - Officers have taken a man into custody in relation to a shots fired incident on Sept. 3 near West Atchison and Broadway streets, according to a news release.

Lt. David Williams told KOMU 8 News no one was injured in the incident, but a window was damaged from a bullet.

The release said Arthur Phillips was taken into custody after he was identified from interviews and surveillance footage in the area. Police said Phillips had left the scene before officers could establish probable cause for an arrest. Authorities have been searching for him since then.

The Cole County prosecutor previously charged Phillips with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, delivery of an imitation controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.