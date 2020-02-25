Man in Custody for Setting Wife and House on Fire

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, June 19 2013 Jun 19, 2013 Wednesday, June 19, 2013 8:09:00 AM CDT June 19, 2013 in News
By: Maddie Heidenreich
loading

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Randolph Co. Sheriff's Department confirmed in a news release Wednesday deputies captured suspect Willard F. Hunt Tuesday night around 10:30pm. Deputies arrested Hunt in rural Randolph County and took him to the Randolph Co. Jail. Hunt is accused of dousing his wife and house with gasoline, then setting both on fire Monday.

Emergency response crews responded to the house at 301 South Randolph Street in Higbee Monday afternoon to find it engulfed in flames.

When crews arrived the victim had crawled outside her burning house and was able to identify her husband as the man who attacked her. She was transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. 

On Tuesday, the fire marshal surveyed the house and cleared the scene. Authorities thought Hunt may have been inside the home when it burned down but confirmed no remains were found. Investigators confirmed with KOMU 8 News on Tuesday the fire started in the bedroom where they said they found fuel used to start the fire. 

 A warrant for Hunt was on charges of arson, domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond has been set at $200,000 cash. Hunt had not posted bond as of Wednesday morning.

More News

Grid
List

Bill requires parents be notified about sexual orientation discussion in schools
Bill requires parents be notified about sexual orientation discussion in schools
JEFFERSON CITY— Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol, representatives heard testimony from people in regards to a house bill that... More >>
32 minutes ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Galloway and Parson file for governor's race, disagree on Medicaid
Galloway and Parson file for governor's race, disagree on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway filed to run for governor on Tuesday. It was... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:26:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

From law to leadership: Mike Middleton's legacy in Columbia's Black history
From law to leadership: Mike Middleton's legacy in Columbia's Black history
COLUMBIA -- The Civil Rights Movement was a time of racially charged protests and marches. Some activists took to the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:10:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Columbia College lays off 49 employees nationwide, 25 in Columbia
Columbia College lays off 49 employees nationwide, 25 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Tuesday it is laying off 49 employees across the nation, including 25 at its Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Donors relieve Tolton debt
Donors relieve Tolton debt
COLUMBIA- An announcement from Bishop Shawn McKnight at Father Tolton today revealed the school's $6.2 million-dollar debt will be completely... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:46:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL
Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri joined a bipartisan, multistate investigation of JUUL Labs on Tuesday, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
(CNN) -- Snuggling next to my kitties while their furry chests softly rumble is a proven antidote to the day's... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:16:39 AM CST February 25, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Columbia in early February.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:17:28 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton Tuesday morning after one person fled from a traffic stop. A... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:03:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
JEFFERSON CITY - In the state of Missouri, incarcerated or formerly incarcerated residents are unable to vote. There is... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:42:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
COLUMBIA - When snow falls in mid-Missouri, the sounds of shovels scraping across the driveway mean freedom to Larry Shinn.... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:33:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in Continuous News

People question force used on Jefferson City teen
People question force used on Jefferson City teen
JEFFERSON CITY - Five Jefferson City teenagers went to a party Friday night. By the end of the night, most... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Prosecutor deems December police shooting justified under Missouri law
Prosecutor deems December police shooting justified under Missouri law
JEFFERSON CITY - Stephen Sokoloff, a Missouri special prosecutor, has completed his investigation into the Fulton police shooting death of... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Columbia Police to investigate collision involving patrol vehicle
Columbia Police to investigate collision involving patrol vehicle
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident in which a Columbia Police patrol vehicle was struck by... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 4:27:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
(CNN) -- Before classes had even begun, a judge stood in front of Justin's law school class to tell them... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:35:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man charged with assault in post office incident
UPDATE: Man charged with assault in post office incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after a stabbing by the Columbia Post Office on Monday. Police arrested... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:26:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Student athletes would see compensation under new bill
Student athletes would see compensation under new bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Missouri House bill would prohibit organizations like the NCAA from preventing student-athletes from receiving compensation... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 2:38:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COLUMBIA – The city's big plans for Columbia Regional Airport (COU) got a shot in the arm Friday with the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
4pm 36°
5pm 36°
6pm 37°
7pm 37°