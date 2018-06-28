Man in Custody in Fatal Eastern Missouri Wreck

ST. JAMES, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is in custody, days after walking away from a hospital following a fatal wreck.

Joshua McFerrin of St. Clair was found Thursday in a car stopped by troopers near St. James, Mo.

McFerrin is accused of manslaughter in the deaths of two people. He was the driver of a car that crashed Saturday night in Franklin County.

Two passengers in McFerrin's car, 56-year-old Mitchell Mantels of Villa Ridge and 46-year-old Tarlton Stephens of St. Clair, died. A third passenger was badly hurt.

McFerrin was taken to a Washington, Mo., hospital, where he walked away from the emergency room.

He is jailed without bond.

The Washington Missourian reports that McFerrin previously served time in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers and resisting arrest by fleeing.